LTC Jack Seliskar, USA Retired
November 26, 1927 - May 25, 2019
Carmel Valley, California
Jack Seliskar, age 91, was born in Winton, Minnesota to August and Olga Seliskar. Upon graduation from Ely Memorial High School in 1946, Jack enlisted in the Marines for 2 years. In September, 1950, he was recalled to active duty with the Army Reserve Unit from Ely. While stationed at Ft. Ord in 1951, he met his wife, Marie Forzani.
While assigned as an Infantry Platoon Leader during the Korean conflict, Jack was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart. The Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal, and Legion of Merit were awarded while serving 2 tours in Vietnam. Jack served his county proudly and with honor during his 24 years of service. He later retired from the California Department of Corrections.
Jack was preceded in death by his brother August Seliskar Jr.
Jack is survived by Marie, his devoted wife of 67 years, and three children: Jacki (Greg) Orton, Groveland, CA, Michael Seliskar, Naples, FL, and Alicia (Victor Rodriguez) Seliskar; two grandchildren, Lilliana and Victor Jr. He is also survived by this sister, Judy (John) Iten of Shokopee.
Per Jack's request, there will not be a memorial service.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 25, 2019