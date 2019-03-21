Lucia B. Randazzo

October 26, 1926 - March 19, 2019

Monterey, CA

Mrs. Lucia Beatriz Ramirez Randazzo was born on October 26, 1926 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, great aunt, great great aunt, grandmother, and friend. She very much enjoyed cooking and providing for her family.

Lucia is predeceased by her parents, Rebeca Romo Ramirez and Salvador Ramirez Salinas, and her brother, Manuel Ramirez Romo. She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent J. Randazzo. They were married in Monterey in 1953 and enjoyed a wonderful 66 years together on the Peninsula.

Lucia is lovingly remembered by her sister Margarita Ramirez de Caballero; her children, Lucia, Sal, James (Kathleen); her grandchildren Nickolas, Victoria, Marcus, Vincent; and beloved nieces, nephews, and family throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

Lucia peacefully passed in her home in Monterey, California at midnight on March 19th, 2019 at the age of 92. She will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at 1:00pm at San Carlos Cemetery, Santa Rosalia Chapel. Interment immediately following.





