Lucille Marian Gould


Lucille Marian Gould Obituary
Lucille Marian Gould
March 18, 1926 - May 4, 2019
Monterey
Lucille ("Lucy") Marian Gould died May 4, 2019 in Monterey, California, at the age of 93. She was the loving wife of Carl E. Gould and mother of two children, Karen and Jay. Carl Gould owned and managed Midtown Pharmacy on Middlefield Road in Palo Alto from 1955 to 1995. Carl and Lucy were active members of the Palo Alto community for over 40 years. Upon retirement, the couple lived in Monterey and Carmel, California.
Lucy is survived by her daughter, Karen, two grandchildren, Aron and Alisa, and a great granddaughter, Zanya. A family ceremony will be held at Alta Mesa Memorial Park on May 13, 2019.
Memorial donations may be made to the Jay Patrick Gould Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of the Pacific, Stockton, California or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


Published in The Monterey Herald on May 12, 2019
