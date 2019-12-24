|
Lucille May Rowe
February 7, 1931 - December 19, 2019
Pacific Grove
With heavy hearts and great sadness a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend left us to be with her heavenly father and her soul mate of 44 years, her late husband John.
Lucille was such a loving and caring person and she brought joy to all those around her. She started her life's journey in Pacific Grove, CA where she grew up and graduated from Pacific Grove High School. Lucille, also known as Lucy to some, retired from Bank of America with 25 years of service. She was a member of the PG Alumni Association. She always cherished her memories of family vacations and the 3 years she and John traveled the U.S. and Canada. She enjoyed reading the bible daily, spending time with family and friends. She loved getting together with the girls (Lois & Lea) for breakfast every week, lunches with the 49er girls, outings with the Cherry Pickers RV Club and playing card games. Lucille was a member of the First Church of God in Pacific Grove. She is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Rowe Sr., her sons Ronnie and Michael, daughter Patricia, her parents Hester and Ernest Lane, her brother David Lane and her beloved sister and friend Dusty Petersen.
She is survived by her three children John Jr. (Pam), Brenda and Cheryl, five grandchildren Justin (Jessica), Pamela (David), John III, Jeremy (Muzi), Jarrod and five great grandchildren Elianna, Hallah, Eleazar, Shekinah and Selah. She also leaves behind her extended family, Diane
(Randy & Megan), Donna, Glenda (Harald), Sherry (Lyndsey & Ashley) with whom she spent many holidays and family gatherings. We will all greatly miss our dear mother, but the wonderful memories we have will always be with us.
There will be a viewing at 10am with services to follow at 11am at First Church of God, 1023 David Ave. Pacific Grove CA. on December 31, 2019. A prayer reading will take place at El Carmelo Cemetery on Asilomar Ave in Pacific Grove immediately following the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Lucille to the First Church of God.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 24, 2019