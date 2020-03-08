Monterey Herald Obituaries
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191

Lukretia Walker


1927 - 2020
Lukretia Walker Obituary
Lukretia Walker
October 12, 1927 ~ February 29, 2020
Marina
Lukretia "Lucy" Walker leaped into her husband's waiting arms in heaven on Leap Day 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Walker, Sr. Lucy is survived by daughters, Heidi and Sandy; sons, James Jr., Robert, Michael Sr. (Maria), Laurence Sr. (Leslie); grandkids, Laurencia, Laurence Jr. (Caela), Jay, Jasmine, Michael Jr., Miraje, Xzavia, and Keondre and great-grandson, Laurence III.
Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Lucy's guest book and leave messages for her family.


View the online memorial for Lukretia Walker
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
