Lukretia Walker
October 12, 1927 ~ February 29, 2020
Marina
Lukretia "Lucy" Walker leaped into her husband's waiting arms in heaven on Leap Day 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Walker, Sr. Lucy is survived by daughters, Heidi and Sandy; sons, James Jr., Robert, Michael Sr. (Maria), Laurence Sr. (Leslie); grandkids, Laurencia, Laurence Jr. (Caela), Jay, Jasmine, Michael Jr., Miraje, Xzavia, and Keondre and great-grandson, Laurence III.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020