Luther (Luke) Wesley Phillips

November 16, 1927 ~ February 22, 2019

Monterey

Luke Phillips, passed away peacefully in his home, on February 22, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on November 16, 1927 to Modesta Turano and Luther Phillips, in El Centro, CA. He grew up in Monterey and made a name for himself on the Peninsula as 'Coach Phillips".

He was co-captain of the football team at Monterey Peninsula College and part of the first graduating class. He then went on to play for Cal Berkeley's 1949 and 1950 Rose Bowl teams, coached by Pappy Waldorf. Shortly after, he was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was asked to play for Fort Ord's military service championship football team. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he enrolled in San Jose State where he earned his bachelors degree and teaching credential in Physical Education. It was then, that he began his 42 year coaching career at MPC.

He was known for his incredible sense of humor and ability to make people laugh at every opportunity. He inspired confidence, courage and loyalty in those around him. What made him such a phenomenal coach, was his talent for motivating his players and students to perform at their highest potential; he saw in them what they could not see for themselves. Many of them went on to continue in their careers in college and professional sports. Luke was the first coach to be inducted into the California Community College Hall of Fame for both football and golf. More recently, he was also inducted into the Italian American Heritage Society for his contributions to the community during his coaching career. He received many other accolades as well.

Of all his life accomplishments, however, he was most proud of his family and friends. He was a devoted husband to Victoria in their 43 years of marriage, and he adored all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He faced his struggle with cancer as he did all other hardships in life; with optimism, humor, fortitude, and grace.

Coach Luke's legacy will live on in his wife Victoria Samora Phillips, and children; Shellie Burke, Jeffrey Phillips (Suzy), David Phillips (Carol), Cindy Dellamaggiori (Ed), Susan Barret, Keri Guzzi Dillard (Bobby), his grandchildren; Daniel Phillips (Kelly), Denise Collazo (Manny), Christine Phillips-Lasko (Shawn), Sam Phillips (Zoe), Aimee Yap (Ryan), Luke Phillips, Tyler Barrett (Yukiji), Esther Barrett, Josephine Tropea, Kara Dillard (Jamie), Shane Dillard (Betsy), AG Dillard, Tawnya Dillard, Nikos Wizner (Veronica), 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Recitation of Rosary will be held at 9:30 am and Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am at San Carlos Cathedral, Thursday, February 28, 2019.

The family extends their deepest thanks to Dr. Ruben, Dr. Shaheen, Dr. Stauffer, the medical staff and palliative care team at CHOMP for their exceptional and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Coach Luke Phillips Scholarship Fund c/o Monterey Peninsula College Foundation, 980 Fremont Street, Monterey, CA 93940.

