Lydia Beth Davis
1941 - 2020
Carmel Valley
Lydia (Gillaspie) Davis, of Carmel Valley, died the way she lived her life with grace, wisdom, integrity and love. Lydia left this world at the age of 78, on February 22, 2020 surrounded by the beauty she created and her loving family. Lydia was born on November 21, 1941 in Carmel. She was the daughter of Lloyd and Jean Gillaspie of Pacific Grove.
Lydia met her husband Lynn Davis at Pacific Grove High School where she was head yell leader and he was captain of the football team. They married in 1961, and raised a family in Pebble Beach, where they lived for 47 years before moving to Sleepy Hollow in Carmel Valley.
Lydia was proud to have been one of the first Women Reentry students at Monterey Peninsula College, and is a member of the Lobo Hall of Fame. After completing her AA degree, she went on to earn her BA at the University of California at Santa Cruz. Lydia loved books and valued education. She continued her studies at the Transformational Arts Institute in Redlands, CA. She eventually earned a Master's degree in Psychology from the University of San Francisco. Lydia held internships at both Planned Parenthood and The Family Resource Center, before starting her private practice as a Marriage Family Therapist in Monterey until she retired in 1999.
Lydia was known for her loving presence. Family and friends cherished her listening skills, her insight and compassionate guidance. Lydia's life was enriched by a group of women therapists who held a "group meeting" twice a month for over 40 years. She was also nourished by being part of a Psyche Circle for 12 years, where she was known by some as the "soul" of the circle.
Lydia's passion for painting led to her and Lynn building an art studio in their new home. She could be found in her art room during the day or late at night painting or repainting her art work. Requested by many, her artwork was never for sale because it was "never finished" in her artistic mind.
Lydia was the foundation of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lloyd (Ron) Gillaspie, and her sister Ruth Gillaspie. Lydia is survived by sisters, Margie Allen, and Marian Hrusa, and brothers, Loren Gillaspie, and Norman Gillaspie, and many nieces and nephews.
Lydia is survived by her husband of 58 years Lynn Davis, daughters, Jani Davis of Salinas, Cindy Davis (Todd Pickering) of Forest Knolls, and grandson, Xanti Davis Maestas of Salinas.
The family would like to thank Lydia's wonderful caregivers, Jhonive Marquez, Lala David, Norma Gonzalez, Doctors Gary Grant, and Michael Galloway.
Lydia has requested a "celebration of life" in her backyard in spring or summer. Date to be announced. Private family funeral services will be held. Lydia will be missed beyond words.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the "Lydia Davis Women's Reentry Program" at the Monterey Peninsula College Foundation, 980 Fremont Street, Monterey, CA 93940, or . Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Lydia's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 1, 2020