Lydia P. Criley
April 15, 1932 - Nov. 21, 2019
Carmel
Lydia P. Criley, aged 87, passed away on November 21, 2019 in her home in Carmel after a long illness. She was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on April 15, 1932 to Alphonse and Marie Preisig. At the age of six, her family moved to Los Angeles, California where she attended and graduated from John Marshall High School. In 1951 she married Donald Frick Criley. After having three children, the family moved to Carmel in 1960. As a great lover of local history, Lydia worked for many years as a historic interpreter for the California State Parks at the Monterey Historical Park and at Hearst Castle in San Simeon.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, and her eldest son, Theodore Michael Criley. She leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Candida Hershman Criley; her son, Donald Frick Criley Jr. (Nancy); her daughter, Megan Suzanne Doyon (Leon); and her grandchildren, Theodora Marie Doyon and Moses Saarni. Lydia loved reading, playing bridge, and entertaining and will be missed dearly by her many friends and family. A memorial will be held later next year in Carmel.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 29, 2019