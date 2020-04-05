|
Lynn Gaye Lombardo
February 26, 1960 ~ March 19, 2020
Pacific Grove
On March 19th, we lost our beloved daughter and sister, Lynn Gaye Lombardo. Born February 26, 1960, Lynn was a lifelong resident of Pacific Grove. She passed peacefully in her sleep on the first day of spring.
Lynn retired as a supervisor with Pacific Bell after a career spanning 25 years.
A beautiful daughter, loyal sister, loving auntie, and dear friend, Lynn is survived by her "Mum" Annette, Chris, Lori and Lisa who all loved her so very much.
A compassionate heart was her gift. Lynn will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her willingness to help others.
"Peace is a journey not a destination"
PEACE
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. To sign Lynn's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020