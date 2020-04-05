Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Lynn Gaye Lombardo


1960 - 2020
Lynn Gaye Lombardo Obituary
Lynn Gaye Lombardo
February 26, 1960 ~ March 19, 2020
Pacific Grove
On March 19th, we lost our beloved daughter and sister, Lynn Gaye Lombardo. Born February 26, 1960, Lynn was a lifelong resident of Pacific Grove. She passed peacefully in her sleep on the first day of spring.
Lynn retired as a supervisor with Pacific Bell after a career spanning 25 years.
A beautiful daughter, loyal sister, loving auntie, and dear friend, Lynn is survived by her "Mum" Annette, Chris, Lori and Lisa who all loved her so very much.
A compassionate heart was her gift. Lynn will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her willingness to help others.
"Peace is a journey not a destination"
PEACE
A private memorial service will be held at a future date. To sign Lynn's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.


View the online memorial for Lynn Gaye Lombardo
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
