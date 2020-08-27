1/1
Mable Rice
Mable Rice
Oct 4, 1935 - Aug 23, 2020
Seaside
Mable Ethel Rice was born October 4, 1935 in Buffalo South Carolina to the late Charles and Francis Means. She departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home with her family.
On July 26, 1956 she married the love of her life Robert Earl Rice Sr., and they were married for 64 years until her passing. Traveling took her to Georgia, Texas, Kansas, Maryland, Hawaii, and Germany.
She was an active member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Seaside Ca; where she served as a Deaconess, and past service on the nurse's guild. Her faith in God was her strength, and she was a wonderful southern cook.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Robert E. Rice Sr. of Seaside, daughters, Lola Caruthers (deceased), Sharon Rice, Anita Sterling, Kimley Rice. Sons, Thomas Roehrle, Robert Rice Jr., and Rodney Rice. One Surviving sister, Francis Warren of Michigan, the last of 12 children of her siblings along with 19 Grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews and friends that loved her dearly.
She came to know the Lord at Wyatt Chapel Baptist Church in the early 1950's. Graduated from Sims High School in 1957. In her travels as a military wife she worked as a dental assistant, Red Cross member. She was a qualified medical assistant working at most Cannabury Medical center for over 20 years. Thank you too all the loving friends and the New Hope family where she attended church from early 1976 until present times.


Aug. 27, 2020
August 26, 2020
August 26, 2020
To Robert Earl and Family,You all have our deepest sympathy for loss of Mable. The beautiful memories of her will always be with us.God Bless You and We love You all. Christine P Williams and Family of Cross Keys Community, Enoree SC
Christine P Williams
Family
August 26, 2020
To Uncle Robert and Children:
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Thinking of you and praying for you today and always.
Cookie
Family
