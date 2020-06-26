Mamie Rose Marie Sommatino (Crivello)
May 30, 1919 - May 20, 2020
Monterey
Mamie passed on 5/20/20 from natural causes, 10 days before her 101st birthday.
Born in Monterey, Mamie lived there for most of her life. In 2012, she moved to Sacramento to live with Mele Lomano, her caretaker, and the Lomano family, aka her second family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph (Curly) Sommatino, her two sons Horace and Salvatore Sommatino, her parents Orazio and Rose Crivello, her sisters Katherine and Sara, and her brothers Vincent and Joseph. She is survived by her sisters Marie and Josephine, her four grandchildren John, Brian, Samantha, and Amy, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was a kind and gentle woman that always had a hot pot of coffee and pasta ready for her guests. She will be put to rest at San Carlos Cemetery along with the remains of her husband and two sons. Services are planned for mid September, but may be postponed per government rules for gathering at the time.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
View the online memorial for Mamie Rose Marie Sommatino (Crivello)
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jun. 26, 2020.