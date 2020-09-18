Margaret Ann "Peggy" Shirrel, Ph.D.
Jan. 5, 1933 - Aug. 4, 2020
Moss Landing, CA
Margaret (Peggy) Shirrel dedicated her life to bettering the world around her. Peggy was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, and moved to Monterey County in 1972. She was a pioneer who received her Ph.D. in Speech Pathology and Audiology from San Jose State and worked with schools, businesses, and finally, in her own practice, the Speech and Language Learning Institute of Monterey County.
Peggy was also active in our community, serving in both elected and appointed positions. Peggy's service as a Commissioner at the Moss Landing Harbor District Board of Commissioners was so valued that the District's Board Room is named in her honor. Peggy also Chaired or sat on the boards of the CA Special District Authority, MRWPCA, Monterey County Republican Party, Black American's Political Action Committee, and many more organizations. Among her many accolades, Peggy was honored by the 2008 U.S. Presidential Commission, named Woman of the Year from Soroptimist International, and named Citizen of the Year by the Moss Landing Chamber of Commerce.
Peggy was also passionately dedicated to helping people with special needs. Through her daughter, Theresa, Peggy saw the challenges faced by those with special needs. Peggy was determined to help in the best way she knew how: serving on Boards to promote the welfare of this vulnerable population. She was a Member of the CA Assn. for Retarded Children, the Monterey County Mental Health Advisory Board, and a volunteer with Special Olympics.
Peggy's large dining room table was often packed. During the holidays, you could find family, friends, students, and almost anybody that didn't have family nearby. Peggy hosted countless international students from the Naval Postgraduate School, held meetings for Monterey MENSA (of which she was a member), and played the harp at events throughout the county.
Peggy is survived by her children Edward King (Julie), Theresa King, Scott King (Teresa), grandchildren Melissa King (Yvonne), Jon King (Jocelyn), Kaelyn King, Casey King, great-granddaughter Teagyn Hayes, Peggy's sister Rosalie Roedell, and numerous step-relatives through marriage, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Shirrel, parents George and Margaret Dunn, and four siblings.
Celebration of life will take place October 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the outside courtyard of Shoreline Community Church, 2500 Garden Rd, Monterey. Social distancing observed. Please RSVP to https://CelebratePeggyShirrel.app.RSVPify.com
. (RSVP not required, but helpful for social distance planning.)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's honor to Kinship Center. View the online memorial for Margaret Ann "Peggy" Shirrel, Ph.D.