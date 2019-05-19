Margaret Barlow

August 18, 1932 ~ May 11, 2019

Pacific Grove

Margaret Barlow of Pacific Grove, CA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 after a short bout with cancer.

Margaret Claire Leininger was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, growing up in the midwest and graduating from high school in Trenton, Missouri. Margaret attended San Jose State where she met her husband, Dale Russell Frost. They married and had their first son, Eric, in San Jose. Later the family moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon and she had their second son, York.

Dale accepted a job with the Boy Scouts of America, moving the young family to Bern, in Southeastern Idaho. Several years later, Dale died in an auto accident while returning from a scouting event. The family then returned to California.

After living in Sebastopol, San Leandro, Oceanside, Watsonville and Seaside, CA, she finally came to the city she loved, Pacific Grove. In 2003, Margaret married her high school sweetheart, George Barlow. Together, they enjoyed their lives on the Monterey Peninsula.

Margaret loved art, sharing her talents of song, watercolor and the written word. Her warm heart brought her many, many friends that made her days in Pacific Grove rich and happy. Also, her testimony of Jesus Christ became a beacon to a life of faith for her two sons.

In March, Margaret was diagnosed with cancer, but was still able to spend her last days in the same room with George, as they were both at a care facility. She is survived by her husband, George, her two sons, York and Eric, 9 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to her memorial at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 1 Forest Knoll Road, Monterey on July 6, 2019 at 11 am. Margaret asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the at .

Published in The Monterey Herald on May 19, 2019