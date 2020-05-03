Margaret Bennett
1934 - 2020
April 25, 1934 - April 4, 2020
Carmel Valley
Margaret was born to Salomon Narciso Treviño and Dorothy Scarborough Treviño in Chicago. Marge graduated from the University of Chicago Lab Schools, married Reginald Bennett in 1951, moved to Monterey when their twins were about 6 months old, and then she lived in Carmel Valley for 55 years. There, she raised her 6 children, working at the Carmel Valley Outlook, then in civil service, where Marge was an avid supporter of women's rights and equal opportunity for all. She retired after many years at the DLI as one of the highest-paid women at that time, a GS-13. She then worked over 15 years in travel, fulfilling her life-long dream of traveling the world with friends and family.
Marge's love of music began at an early age and she became an accomplished pianist and singer, performing frequently with her local daughters and granddaughters. Marge was active and sang in the choir at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church for over 50 years. She sang in the Monterey Peninsula Choral Society and was a founding member of the Monterey Peninsula Gospel Community Choir, Bay Belles Women's Barbershop Chorus, and Sweet Tomatas barbershop quartet. She also played handbells, harpsichord, and served as the organist at St. Dunstan's.
Marge is survived by her sister, Elizabeth "Buffie" Collins of Carmel Valley; her twin daughters, Julie Dreher of Bellevue, WA, and Elaine (husband Wes) Bowman of Twin Falls, ID; Aron (wife Debbie) Bennett of Coeur d'Alene, ID; Laura (husband Russell) Frank of Monterey; Susan Diallo of Monterey; and Greg (wife Tawnya) Bennett of Hayden, ID; and her 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Marge once summed it all up, saying that she had a very lucky and a very happy life. She touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 3, 2020.
