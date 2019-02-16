Margaret Koenig

July 7, 1938 - March 21, 2018

Monterey

Margaret Koenig was born in her parent's house in Indianola, Mississippi, on July 7, 1938, to Robert M. and Ella Mae Yarbrough. She was the youngest of four children. Her father worked in education, rising to superintendent of the local school district; he then became the Indianola Postmaster.

Margaret spoke often of fond memories of her youth in the Mississippi Bayou Country including the beauty of the rural south, the cotton fields, the presence of the Civil War (her father rescued timbers from a sunken Confederate gunboat – the Dew Drop – for use in his woodworking hobby).

After a high school experience that included selection as homecoming queen, Margaret finished her time in Indianola as valedictorian of Indianola High School's Class of 1956. Intent on being an independent woman, she achieved a B.A. in English from Millsaps College in 1960, followed by an M.A. from Ole Miss in 1962.

Margaret was a professional English teacher, starting out in private girls' schools in Virginia. Her career was highlighted by over thirty years as an English professor at Monterey Peninsula College, including many years as chair of the English Department. The impact she had on generations of students was clear to anyone who travelled the Monterey Peninsula with her, as former students rushed up to say hello, and thank her for the impact she had on their lives.

After retiring from teaching Margaret founded and operated the antique business – Imagine.

In 1972, Margaret met the love of her life, Bob Koenig, a career Army Officer. The couple married in 1974, then moved to Monterey, California, where Bob finished a 33 year military career as the last Director of the Defense Language Institute. The couple enjoyed years of wedded bliss until Bob's passing in 2009.

Margaret valued relationships -- she maintained strong contacts with friends, college teaching colleagues and, most importantly, her family. Her granddaughters – Whitney and Katy – in particular, valued frequent contacts for advice.

Margaret was frail in her final years; however, she was completely mobile, alert and independent until her final days. She was diagnosed with cancer in February 2018; she passed away from complications of the disease on March 21, 2018, at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.

Margaret was predeceased by both her parents, her brother Robert and her sister Jean. She is survived by sons Jim, Gary and Doug, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was conducted on March 29, 2018, at the Paul Mortuary, Pacific Grove.

Margaret's remains were laid to rest with Bob's at Arlington National Cemetery, on May 16, 2018.





