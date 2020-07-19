Margo PhillipsSeptember 22, 1939 - June 30, 2020CarmelMargo Raymond Phillips died on June 30th, 2020 at Angelica's Villa in Seaside, California after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia.Born Margo Ann Raymond on September 22, 1939, in Medina, New York, she was the youngest of three children of Charles and Esther Raymond.Margo attended Medina High School, where she played clarinet in the marching band and was a synchronized swimmer. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education at SUNY in Brockport, New York. While visiting her sister and brother-in-law in Hof, Germany, she met and married Edward Dalton who was in the US Air Force training as a surgeon. They had three children together, Gregory, Julie, and Brian and settled in Carmel, California in 1969.As a divorced single mother in 1974, Margo became a multicultural specialist for the North Monterey County School District. She was ahead of her time in educating about ethnic diversity and tolerance. She spent the remainder of her career teaching kindergarten, bringing guidance and joy to hundreds of children. Margo was remarkable in her love for children. She believed in the magic of childhood and was playful and affectionate.When her own children were young, Margo would take them on adventures – making sand candles and cooking dinner on the beach and taking them on fishing and camping trips. She once leased their Carmel house out to Bach Festival musicians, rented a Winnebago, and set off on a month-long camping trip winding up the Western Coast with her three children. The "cool mom" who always welcomed her children's friends, she opened her heart and home to everyone and her extended family included people from all walks of life. In 1976 she sponsored a Vietnamese refugee couple, Hung and Anh Phan, who lived in her home for over a year, had their first child while there, and remained close family friends. Hers was a home where people felt welcome.In 1978 she met jazz pianist Bob Phillips and they were married on Carmel Beach in 1989. They had a very loving marriage filled with kindness, patience and lots of music. Margo loved having her home filled with music and being part of the local jazz community. The great love of her life, Bob was unwaveringly devoted and attentive until her very last breath.Margo's loved ones remember her as kind, patient, thoughtful, and creative. She was a talented watercolorist and studied with gifted artists including Nancy Johnson and Sam Colburn. She sought to grow as a person, practiced Siddha Yoga, and attended Pacific Coast Church where she, of course, was the volunteer teacher of the children's program for many years. She had a great sense of humor and a freeness of spirit that allowed others to be themselves.Margo is predeceased by her parents Charles and Esther Raymond, her sister Marilyn (Paul) and her brother Robert. She is survived by her husband Bob, her children Greg (Lucia), Julie, and Brian (Alicia), and her two grandchildren Kai and Claire Dalton.She profoundly touched many lives and will be greatly missed.The family asks that any donations be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association.