Margot BeckettJan. 9, 1923 - Jul. 25, 2020Palo AltoMargot (Peggy) Beckett January 9 1923-July 25th 2020 passed away peacefully of natural causes at home.Margot Wrenn Beckett was born Margot Lucile Wrenn in San Diego, CA to her parents, Margot Talmadge Wilkins and Paul George Wrenn, both of Washington DC. Paul Wrenn was Captain in the U. S. Navy, and they traveled the Far East for many years. Peggy had many fascinating stories of growing up in China, Malaysia and the Philippines in the 1930's.After returning to California, she attended UC Berkeley, where she met a dashing young man from Stanford University while performing a joint Berkeley/Stanford theater production. She married John (Jack) Collier Beckett at a Navy wedding at Mare Island, California in November 1941. They raised their family in Kentfield where they entertained the neighbors with an elaborate backyard electric train and took many beloved family camping trips in the Gold Lake region of the Sierra. Jack and Peggy settled in Palo Alto where Jack worked at Hewlett Packard, and Peggy made many friends, hosted wonderful parties and enjoyed her hobbies of sewing, fine cooking, reading, crosswords, and films. She loved to travel and enjoy live theatre and was a lifelong supporter of the arts. Peggy always knew the right thing to do in every situation and made sure her kids and grandchildren did too. She was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.Peggy is survived by her three sons, Paul (Tuck) Tucker Beckett and his wife Ann, of Soledad, James (Jim) Wrenn Beckett and his wife Elizabeth, of Palo Alto, and William (Will) John Beckett and his wife Michelle Murray, of Aptos, California, her six granddaughters, Margot, Quita, Heather, Helena, Sophie and Elaine and ten great grandchildren in California, Ireland and Japan and family and friends worldwide. Services will be private. Donations may be made:Washington National CathedralDaughters of the American RevolutionColonial WilliamsburgSan Francisco Symphony