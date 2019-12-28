Monterey Herald Obituaries
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1 Railroad Ave
Spreckels, CA
Maria Fatima Gorgulho Thayer


1962 - 2019
Maria Fatima Gorgulho Thayer
July 13, 1962 - December 17, 2019
Salinas
Maria Fatima Gorgulho Thayer passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. She was born July 13, 1962.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Marie Gorgulho.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Thayer, parents, Angelo and Angelina Gorgulho of Salinas, her brothers, Angelo Gorgulho, Jr. and Joseph Gorgulho (Dina) also of Salinas and sister, Michelle Gorgulho Ketchum of Morgan Hill. She is also survived by nephews and niece.
Rosary will be held at 9:00a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 1 Railroad Ave. Spreckels, CA 93962.
Entombment will follow at San Carlos Cemetery,
792 Fremont St. Monterey, CA 93940.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
