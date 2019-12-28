|
Maria Fatima Gorgulho Thayer
July 13, 1962 - December 17, 2019
Salinas
Maria Fatima Gorgulho Thayer passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. She was born July 13, 1962.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Suzanne Marie Gorgulho.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Thayer, parents, Angelo and Angelina Gorgulho of Salinas, her brothers, Angelo Gorgulho, Jr. and Joseph Gorgulho (Dina) also of Salinas and sister, Michelle Gorgulho Ketchum of Morgan Hill. She is also survived by nephews and niece.
Rosary will be held at 9:00a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 1 Railroad Ave. Spreckels, CA 93962.
Entombment will follow at San Carlos Cemetery,
792 Fremont St. Monterey, CA 93940.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 28, 2019