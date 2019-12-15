|
Maria Tucholska
February 1, 1924 ~ December 7, 2019
Carmel
Maria Tucholska, born in Poland, was a survivor of World War II and the Polish Uprising. A pediatrician, she immigrated to the United States in 1981 and has lived locally for the past twenty-five years.
Maria was happily married to the love of her life, Robert Gurney, until his passing in 2001. She is survived by five children, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
An active member of Carmel Mission, she had a special devotion to the Rosary. Funeral services will be held at Carmel Mission Basilica on Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Carmel Mission Basilica, 3080 Rio Rd., Carmel, CA, 93923. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Maria's guest book and leave messages for the family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019