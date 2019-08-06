|
|
Marian Gall
February 20, 1927 - August 3, 2019
Pacific Grove
Marian Gall passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. While her body failed her, her spirit and grace never did.
Marian was born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 20, 1927 to Louise (Bolton) and Charles S. Stevenson. She attended Gulf Park College for Women in Long Beach, Mississippi, and often told stories of her friends and adventures there, including gatherings with a nearby men's college.
After two years at Gulf Park, Marian attended the University of Missouri where she pledged Delta Gamma, graduating in 1949. The University of Missouri is also where she met her husband, John Gall. They married on June 16, 1951 and moved to Whittier, CA two years later. In 1998 they moved to Pacific Grove for their retirement years.
Marian was also a long-time member of P.E.O. chapter I.R. Her kids are still trying to figure out what P.E.O. stands for.
Marian loved to play golf and together with John, took golf trips to Europe, Australia, Canada, and several locations around the United States. She was quite proud of her four holes-in-one, two at Spyglass, one at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, and one at Hacienda Golf Club in La Habra Heights, CA. Marian played golf into her late '80's.
Marian loved games with friends and family and shared lots of fun times playing Bridge, Hand and Foot, Rummikub, and Mahjong.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, Louise and Charles Stevenson, her loving stepmother, Adelee Stevenson, and her sisters, Frances and Barbara. She will be greatly missed by her three children Chuck (Teresa) Gall, Nancy (John) Holte, and Steve (Betsy) Gall, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 9 at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club. The service will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County, or a .
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Marian Gall
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 6, 2019