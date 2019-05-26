Marian Heinecke Gould

April 1926 to April 2019

Carmel, California

Born in Southern California in 1926, she was the daughter of early Southern California ranchers and orchid growers. Marian and her husband, Bob, initially met during their time at Orange High School. Marian and Bob married after Bob returned from duty in WW II and settled in Dekalb, IL. Later they moved to St. Louis, MO where they lived for 30 years. They retired in Carmel, CA.

Marian was known for her hand drawn cards, completing her last card shortly after her 93rd birthday this year. Those of us who received her cards will remember not only her thoughtfulness but also her lively creativity.

She had a love of nature and filled her home with beautiful art created by a variety of California artists. She designed her gardens with local plants and flowers. Marian loved living by the Pacific and wrote the following haiku:

Feathering blue waves

Dark rocks washed

A peaceful shore attained

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bob, daughter Liz and her partner Mark, son Will and his husband Rusty, daughter Susie and her husband Paul, grandson Zach and partner Darren, granddaughter Olivia, and cat, Missy.

The family plans a celebration of her life for a later date. Please email [email protected] for more information. Marian requested that charitable donations be made to San Francisco AIDS Foundation or Hospice of the Central Coast.





