Mariann Roberta Gheysen
1938 - 2020
Mariann Roberta Gheysen
January 13, 1938 - September 1, 2020
Pacific Grove
Mariann Gheysen was born January 13, 1938, in Chicago, IL and passed away on September 1, 2020. Mariann had been a long time resident of Pacific Grove, CA. Mariann is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Mary Gheysen, and her brothers Don and Bob Gheysen. She is survived by her brother Arthur Gheysen and many family members. She was a nun with Sisters of the living word in Illinois for 9 years early in her life. Mariann continued those friendships for more than 50 years. She started her career in teaching getting her bachelor in Science degree at Loyola University in the late '60s. She loved her 2nd graders. She brought her playfulness and joy to the classroom, going as far as bringing her Honda 250 into the classroom for the kids to enjoy, only to discover she had to reassemble it to get home.
She spent the majority of her 28 years of teaching at Los Padres in Salinas. Animals were her happy place. As a good friend said, "The world was a better place with Mariann in it - whoever was part of "her universe" will agree to that." We want to give special thanks to all the involved staff from Windsor at Skyline, Carmello Park, and VNA of Monterey County. Their care and compassion was incredible. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue or a charity of choice.
