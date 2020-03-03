|
|
Marianne Walton
August 12, 1946 - September 13, 2019
Monterey
Our sweet Marianne has passed away, after a long illness and with her husband, Charles, by her side. Marianne was born in Lincoln Heights of east Los Angeles and raised by her mother, Mary Hughes. After graduating Lincoln High School, Marianne became a model and then a legal secretary for a law firm in Los Angeles and lived in Santa Monica. After visiting the Monterey Peninsula many times, she moved to Pacific Grove in 1984. Working first at the Carmel Valley Ranch, she went to work for the Carmel School District. Working in the administration office she ended up running the office of the Carmel Adult School. She met the love of her life, Charles Walton, in 1991. Together for 28 years, they enjoyed a wonderful life full of music, traveling and the arts with family and friends. She was a jeweler and photographer, selling her jewelry in shops from Carmel and La Jolla to Santa Fe and Cambria. Marianne is survived by her loving cousin Robert Bowley and wife Jean, of Santa Fe, New Mexico. A celebration of life will be held in the Pacific Grove Art Center on Sunday afternoon, March 8th at 4PM. Please RSVP at 831-595-5409 if you would like to attend.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 3, 2020