Dr. Marie A. Sweet, Ph.D
December 16, 1934 ~ December 4. 2019
Seaside, California
Dr. Marie A. Sweet died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at age 84. Marie was born December 16, 1934, to Jules and Alice Smith in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She was raised in Ponchatoula and attended Taskers Memorial AME Zion Church. She graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School and earned her undergraduate degree from Texas Southern University.
In 1962, Dr. Sweet arrived on the Monterey Peninsula with her military husband and children at the height of the testing 60's (the fight for equal access for African Americans on the Monterey Peninsula). She was the first African American hired by a financial institution on the Monterey Peninsula, and enjoyed a successful tenure with Crocker Citizen National Bank. She later resigned and returned to school, where she completed her graduate and postgraduate degrees.
However, Dr. Sweet didn't leave the bank until that door was open to someone that looked like her. She then moved on and enjoyed tenure of 36 years as a public school educator.
Dr. Sweet has lived a very active life. She has been blessed to serve and share with people of many walks of service. In her Christian walk, she served proudly as a member in the Ninth Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, a district that covers the areas from Oklahoma to Alaska. She has served as Director of the Board of Christian Education, Director of Curriculum and Associate Dean, Leadership Training School and Missionary Institute instructor.
Most recently, Dr. Sweet completed eight years of service on the national level of the C.M.E. Women's Missionary Council, as an affiliate to the National Board of Church Women United. On the board, she worked on the Personnel Committee, coordinating new employees for the Washington, D.C. and New York offices.
The joy of her service is her local church, Hays C.M.E. of Seaside, CA. She has served as Missionary President, Director of Christian Education, Steward, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Director, New Member Class Instructor and the First Director of Christian Education of the Northern California Region of the C.M.E. Church to serve for 17 years.
She has been faithful to her Community Involvement, Personal Organizations, Volunteer Service and Interfaith Ecumenical Involvement.
Dr. Sweet has been honored with a long list of Awards and Accolades that include the following: NAACP Achievement and Appreciation Award, Marina and Seaside Kiwanis Club Appreciation Awards, Black Women of Distinction, C.M.E. Women of the Year, Guggenheim Fellowship for writing and Elected to Gamma Kappa Gamma International Honor Society. At the 2011 San Francisco District Conference, Dr. Sweet was elevated to the status of President Emeritus of the District Women's Missionary Society. She is a lifelong member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Inc.
Dr. Sweet will forever be cherished by her beloved husband, Gerald D. Sweet who preceeded her in death in 1992; her children, Gerald David Sweet, Jr. of Seaside, CA, Erika Booker of Oakland, CA, Debra Sweet of Houston, TX and Bruce Milan Sweet of Seaside, CA; her sister, Audry Anderson of Richmond, CA; five Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceeded in death by her parents, Jules and Alice Smith; her brothers, Leonard Loyd Smith, Wilson Smith, Jules Smith, Jr. and her sisters, Nellie Cheetum and Mattie Rae Anderson.
Quiet Hour will take place at Hayes CME Church tomorrow, Monday, December 16 from 5:00 to 7:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 17 at 11:00 AM followed by burial at Mission Memorial Park. Please visit www.baysidecommunitymortuary.com to sign Dr. Sweet's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019