Marie-Elena Peralta Austin Broda
January 1, 1926 - August 9, 2019
Pacific Grove
Marie-Elena was born in Manila, Philippines on 01/01/1926 to Claro Babiera Peralta and Maxima Tamayo Peralta. After surviving Japanese Military Occupation, she lived and was educated in Baquio City, where she studied tropical medicine and nursing. She furthered her medical studies in Baltimore, Maryland. She earned her degrees in Masters of Science Nursing and Masters of Science. She certified many CNA's and Home Healthcare students in the Monterey Bay Area.
Marie-Elena is survived by her husband, Walter Broda, James Austin, the father of her children; Michael Austin of Odessa, TX and Theresa Austin of Monterey, CA.
Marie-Elena and Walter spent years following their dream of exploring the Desert Southwest and the mountains of Coastal California, where she observed rare plants and animals.
The last three years of her life was spent in the Pacific Grove Convalescent Hospital always waiting to hear from her children and enjoying the company of the hospital residents. A memorial will be held at the Pacific Grove Convalescent Healthcare Center on August 30, 2019 at 02:00 pm.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 25, 2019