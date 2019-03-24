Marie Grace Gleason

November 9, 1923 - February 12, 2019

Monterey, California

Marie Goulart Gleason, 95, passed into the loving arms of her heavenly father on February 12, 2019. After 53 years of marriage, she was precede in death by her husband, Marion Benjamin "Sarge" Gleason in 1996. She was born in Gloucester, Mass., the second of six children to John and Grace Goulart. She was followed in death only by her older brother John, 93. She is survived by siblings; Ann Marshall, Frank Goulart, Rita Lonero, and Theresa Minshall (Ken). The family moved to Oak Grove in 1935.

Marie was most proud of her seven children; Otis (Kelly); Linda Hall (Anthony), Andrew (Cindee), Martha Carswell (Robert), Lee (Sharon), Mary Gleason and John Gleason. She leaves 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. As a Grandmother, she devoted her life to her grandchild Taralyn Melicia who passed in 2004, at the age of 17.

Marie loved to walk, and most couldn't keep up with her. Later in life, she continued walking with her siblings at Lake EL Estero. She also loved to roller-skate, and did so into her 70's. She skated the Muscular Dystrophy marathon at Del Monte Arena every year. She also loved traveling and her children took her on many vacations.

Services will be held at San Carlos Cathedral on Friday, March 29 at 10 am, with a celebration of life to follow at Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave, Seaside CA. Visit www.baysidecommunitymortuary.com for guest book.





