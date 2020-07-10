Marilyn Joyce Brookman
Oct. 8, 1932 - July 4, 2020
Carmel
Marilyn Joyce Brookman (Popovich) passed away peacefully at her home in Carmel, California on July 4, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 87. Marilyn was born in Chico, California on October 8, 1932. She helped run Strickland Plumbing in Seaside, California with her first husband, Ken Strickland. She and her late husband, Anthony Brookman, lived in Walnut Creek and Carmel, California. Marilyn was a kind, generous and beautiful woman and she will be missed immensely by her family and friends. She is survived by a son, Terry Strickland and wife Kelly of Seaside, California; a daughter, Cheryl Stewart and husband Tom of Carmel, California; a brother, Mark Popovich of Seaside, California; and her nieces, Sheila Smith, Natalie Afflerback, Montye Puma, and Lisa Munoz. Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her beloved late husband, Anthony Brookman at the San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey, California. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or charity of your choice
. View the online memorial for Marilyn Joyce Brookman