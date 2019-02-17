Home

Dec. 12, 1935 - Feb. 9, 2019
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Marilyn Kelly was born in Hollywood, CA. She was a Jacqualine of all trades. She loved to host parties for her friends and was known for her parties, always a great time, coast to coast, New Jersey to Carmel. She lived a vivacious life. running around Carmel, and was well known by the community. She was a chef at Napoli and made the best Caesar salad dressing known to man. She was a world traveler, and loved to visit France with her husband, Jack Kelly, where they would tear up the town! She was also an avid gardener and lover of animals. She passed at home and was supported by a daughter, Dawn Moynagh, granddaughter, Ashley Grimm and grandson-in-law, Chris Grimm who all provided loving care in her last days. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.
Please donate to the ASPCA in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
