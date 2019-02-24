Marilyn Van Den Bogaerde

December 21, 1941 - February 20, 2019

Marina, California

The world has lost a beautiful soul and fantastic artist. Marilyn was born in the Bronx, New York to James and Fran Tomany. She loved music of all kinds and was an accomplished pianist. She loved art, both creating and teaching, and cherished her time as Recording Secretary for the Central Coast Artist Association. She loved the outdoors, tennis, skiing in her younger days, gardening and was an avid Pickleball player. She was a nurse in Southern California before moving to the Fresno area where she earned both her undergraduate and masters' degrees from Fresno State while working full-time. She was Director of Utilization Management for Kaiser Permanente and was instrumental in the opening of the Kaiser hospital in Fresno. Moving to the central coast in 1989 she was Director of Hartland Hospice. After retiring she devoted all of her energy to her art. She leaves behind her soul mate Steven Parkes, her twin brother Tom {Pat) Tomany, sister Judith {Micheal) Goldman and their son Gregory, first husband Jack Van den Bogaerde, daughter Lisa, son James (Erica) and her two grandchildren Sadie and Nick. At her request there will be no service. Remembrances, in Marilyn's name, can be sent to the .

Mission Mortuary

450 Camino El Estero

Monterey Ca 93940





