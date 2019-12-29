Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 204-1219
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
Marion Ruth Tucker


1931 - 2019
Marion Ruth Tucker
1931-2019
Marina California
Marion Ruth Tucker passed away December 24, 2019. Marion was born December 16, 1931 and raised in Berlin, Germany. She married her husband, 1SG Richard Tucker, on September 3, 1953. She became an American citizen in 1957, and was a 53 year resident of Marina Ca.
She is survived by her daughter Claudia, son Berndt Tucker (Ruth, Richard II and Jeffrey) of Marina, son- law Paul K. Sasaki (Paul Jr. and Patrick) of Antioch, Teru Sasaki (Bryan, Ragan and Torrey) of Colorado, her sister Rosie Blake, her brother Berndt Thielert, along with 4 great grandchildren. Marion was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Richard, daughter Patricia A. Sasaki, and grandson Justin C. Tucker.
Claudia wishes to thank Janice and Chuck Coullahan of Salinas for their loving support during Marion's illness, and Juliet and Lenore of the Heartland Hospice for the all the care and compassion they showed during Marion's final months.
Donations may be made in Marion's name to the American Heart A ssociation, any Veterans Organizations, Community Hospital of Monterey, Heartland Hospice, or the donor's favorite charity.
Funeral Services will be held at Mission Mortuary, 450 Camino El Estero Monterey, CA 93940, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. Services will commence at 11:00 a.m. followed with internment at San Carlos Cemetery 792 Fremont St Monterey, CA 93940.
Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park FD814
450 Camino El Estero Monetery CA 93940


View the online memorial for Marion Ruth Tucker
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
