Marion Tony Barich

August 25, 1926 - April 7, 2019

Salinas

Marion Tony Barich passed away at the age of 92 with his family by his side. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Frank and Margaret Barich. Upon graduating from high school Marion served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. His Military service took him to the Philippine Islands and Japan. After his service to our country he settled in San Pedro, California and earned a B.S degree from Whittier College. He married Rose Kruzic and they enjoyed a 69 year marriage and together raised their seven children.

He is survived by his wife, Rose, their children: Donald (Ella), David, Patricia, James, Barbara Fellini (Jim), and his brother, Frank Barich Jr.

Marion was preceded in death by his son Robert in 2005 and daughter Janet in 2011.

Marion started his photography career in San Francisco and later became owner of Coast Photo Service in Salinas where he was a contracted Military photographer taking portraits of service men and women. He also enjoyed many other varied business interests over the years.

He was a long time parishioner of Sacred Heart Church and a supporter of Palma and Notre Dame High Schools. He retired from Coast Photo Service in 2005. Marion was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Warriors basketball and attending Palma basketball games. He was most proud of his family and after retirement enjoyed many family vacations. In 2016 he took part in the Honor Flight with other WWII veterans and traveled to Washington DC., on a memorable trip that honored his service and reaffirmed his pride in his country.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Funeral Mass will be held 9:30a.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Honor Flight Bay Area Foundation-PO Box 391528-Mountain View CA 94039 or Palma High School-919 Iverson Street, Salinas CA 93901.





