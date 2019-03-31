Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
For more information about
Mark Stotzer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Stotzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Donald Stotzer


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Donald Stotzer Obituary
Mark Donald Stotzer
September 30, 1951 ~ March 15, 2019
Pacific Grove
Mark D. Stotzer passed peacefully at home in Pacific Grove, California surrounded by his family. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to union iron worker and ship builder, Harold Walter Stotzer and housewife, Florence Louise Ehlert.
Major Stotzer was a veteran of over twenty years of service in the United States Marine Corps. He was a graduate of University of Louisville and the Naval Postgraduate School where he focused on electrical and computer engineering and was a pioneer in early computer coding. He was a technician on A-6A/E jet bombers and then a maintenance supervisor on EA-6A/B; HH-46A; and CH-53E aircraft. A Desert Shield/Storm veteran, Major Stotzer's military awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with one gold star, USMC Good Conduct Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service with one bronze star, Southwest Asia Service with two bronze stars, Sea Service Deployment with one bronze star, Overseas Service, and Kuwait Liberation Medal.
Major Stotzer spent over ten years researching combined Stotzer/Snader family history from Switzerland, Germany, and Ireland. He served as Executive Director of the Pacific Grove Marching Band Festival 2002-2003.
Major Stotzer is survived by his loving wife, Jan; his children, Constance, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Sarah, Mark Andrew (Amy) and four grandchildren, Lauren, Mark William, David, and Jacob as well as his brother, Roger (Sandy).
A service will be held at The Paul Mortuary, 390 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am with celebration of life to follow at the First United Methodist Church, 915 Sunset Dr., Pacific Grove. Memorial contributions are suggested to VNA & Hospice at ccvna.com/donate. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Major Stotzer's guest book and leave messages for his family.


View the online memorial for Mark Donald Stotzer
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Paul Mortuary
Download Now