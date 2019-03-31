Mark Donald Stotzer

September 30, 1951 ~ March 15, 2019

Pacific Grove

Mark D. Stotzer passed peacefully at home in Pacific Grove, California surrounded by his family. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to union iron worker and ship builder, Harold Walter Stotzer and housewife, Florence Louise Ehlert.

Major Stotzer was a veteran of over twenty years of service in the United States Marine Corps. He was a graduate of University of Louisville and the Naval Postgraduate School where he focused on electrical and computer engineering and was a pioneer in early computer coding. He was a technician on A-6A/E jet bombers and then a maintenance supervisor on EA-6A/B; HH-46A; and CH-53E aircraft. A Desert Shield/Storm veteran, Major Stotzer's military awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with one gold star, USMC Good Conduct Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service with one bronze star, Southwest Asia Service with two bronze stars, Sea Service Deployment with one bronze star, Overseas Service, and Kuwait Liberation Medal.

Major Stotzer spent over ten years researching combined Stotzer/Snader family history from Switzerland, Germany, and Ireland. He served as Executive Director of the Pacific Grove Marching Band Festival 2002-2003.

Major Stotzer is survived by his loving wife, Jan; his children, Constance, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Sarah, Mark Andrew (Amy) and four grandchildren, Lauren, Mark William, David, and Jacob as well as his brother, Roger (Sandy).

A service will be held at The Paul Mortuary, 390 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am with celebration of life to follow at the First United Methodist Church, 915 Sunset Dr., Pacific Grove. Memorial contributions are suggested to VNA & Hospice at ccvna.com/donate. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Major Stotzer's guest book and leave messages for his family.





