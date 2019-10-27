|
|
Mark Eldridge
January 26, 1954 - October 17, 2019
Monterey
On October 17, 2019, Mark Eldridge went home to be with our Heavenly Father. Mark passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. For the past five years, he humbly fought a courageous battle against a rare form of cancer with dignity and strength.
Mark was born in San Diego, California to Gary and Eleanor Eldridge. He had resided on the Monterey Peninsula for the past sixty years. He attended Carmel High School and Denver Automotive and Diesel College. He later attended Monterey Peninsula College where he completed the Electronics program. He also taught the Electronic courses for a few semesters. In 1988, he started his own business, Eldridge Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer of thermal mass flow meters.
Since an early age, he had a passion for all cars old and new. He had an extensive collection of cars and motorcycles. On occasion you could find him racing one of his cars on the Laguna Seca race track.
Mark was a devout Christian. He stood firm in his belief in God and continually shared his faith and love to all that knew him. He was never afraid to approach a complete stranger and talk about his beliefs. He was very social and could start a conversation with anyone around him. He was also always willing and able to help anyone in need.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Gary Eldridge. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Eldridge, his wife of thirty nine years, Elaine Eldridge, his son, Ryan Eldridge, daughter, Nicole Ballesteros (Roy), grandchildren, Jayla, Baron, Neo, Andre and Giselle, sisters, Jenni Eldridge, Dorothy Wheatley (Tim), Brothers, Bruce Eldridge (Marty), Gary Eldridge (Kathy), Rod Eldridge (Cecilia) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Rest in Peace.
On angel wings you were taken
But in our hearts you'll stay
And in God's light you will rest
Until we meet again someday.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 04, 2019 at 1:00 o'clock at Calvary Chapel 3001 Hwy 68 Monterey, CA.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Mark Eldridge
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 27, 2019