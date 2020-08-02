Mark PoeAugust 29, 1960 - July 3, 2020Big Sur - Hayfork - MontereyMark Richard Poe passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, in Monterey after living bravely with lung cancer. Beloved son, big brother, uncle, husband, friend, and talented craftsman, Mark was a kind and gentle man who loved the California wilderness and living in Big Sur and the Trinity Alps. In 1977 Mark got his start in construction and in the 1990s while living in Big Sur, Mark realized architect Mickey Muennig's renovation projects of the Partington Point House and Esalen hot springs baths. His wife, Lisa M. Poe, who preceded him in death in 2010, was the love of his life. Mark is survived and deeply missed by his mother June I. Poe, sister Tracy A. Tope, brother-in-law Andrew G. Tope, and sister Linda M. Waterfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the JDRF to combat juvenile Type 1 diabetes.