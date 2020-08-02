1/1
Mark Poe
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Poe
August 29, 1960 - July 3, 2020
Big Sur - Hayfork - Monterey
Mark Richard Poe passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020, in Monterey after living bravely with lung cancer. Beloved son, big brother, uncle, husband, friend, and talented craftsman, Mark was a kind and gentle man who loved the California wilderness and living in Big Sur and the Trinity Alps. In 1977 Mark got his start in construction and in the 1990s while living in Big Sur, Mark realized architect Mickey Muennig's renovation projects of the Partington Point House and Esalen hot springs baths. His wife, Lisa M. Poe, who preceded him in death in 2010, was the love of his life. Mark is survived and deeply missed by his mother June I. Poe, sister Tracy A. Tope, brother-in-law Andrew G. Tope, and sister Linda M. Waterfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the JDRF to combat juvenile Type 1 diabetes.


View the online memorial for Mark Poe

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved