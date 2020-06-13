Martha Sue Herzog1937-2020Pacific Grove, CAMartha Hendrickson Herzog of Pacific Grove, CA passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula of a lung disorder. She was born March 1, 1937, in Orlando, OK, and named Martha Sue Hendrickson. Her father was Socrates Hendrickson and (mother) Hendrickson. Her mother's first name is unknown as she died when Martha was very young. Martha later took the name Martha Hendrickson Herzog.After her mother died, she went to live with her Aunt and Uncle Homer, her father's brother. She lived in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas according to her Uncle Homer's profession before coming to Pacific Grove. She was an excellent student according to her husband. Her degrees from the University of Texas were a BA, MA and a Ph.D. in English Literature. She met her husband John at the University Of Texas and eventually came to Monterey, CA to work at the Defense Language Institute for the United States Government military from approximately 1970 until she retired as the Vice Provost and was elected into the DLI Hall of Fame. After approximately 40 years she retired but continued to serve other universities and Institutes as a Foreign Language Program Consultant.Martha was a wonderful person to know. She was extremely intelligent (though she would not admit it), was very stubborn about change, friendly to everyone and one of the most conservative and liberal people I ever met. Those who know her understand what I mean! She was a very private person about her religious beliefs though she shared with me about reading her bible(s) daily including one that was a gift from her father as a young girl. While in college (a personal story told to me by her husband) they participated in University Club Intellectual Games which they never lost. They had a very interesting life together. John preceded Martha in death, but she is survived by her sister-in-law Lois Herzog Paul (Warren) and a brother-in-law Philip C. Herzog and many friends and colleagues. There are many to thank for Martha's care and help. The VNA ladies and Central Coast ladies who were so nice: Resa, Trisha and the other Central Coast staff from Honor. Terry her personal cab driver did so much more than drive and Jonathan who kept the condo lighted and powered, Nancy her housekeeper and Mark who watched after her computer and picked up the newspapers when she was away. And a special thanks to the Carmel Hills Convalescent Hospital who gave not only Martha but also John the care, help and friendship they needed.Martha, different from her husband, did not want any Celebrations of Life. She said to me, "How can there be a celebration of life when you are dead!" I told her we would honor her wishes. Her favorite charities are the SPCA and the Salvation Army. Rather than flowers, you may do a contribution in her Honor if you desire. Martha will be missed by many as she was a Blessing to many!