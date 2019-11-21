|
Mary Annette Thomae
October 12, 1929 - November 8, 2019
Resident of Marina
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mary Annette Thomae, age 91. Mary passed peacefully in her home on the morning of November 8th while surrounded by her family's love.
Mary was born October 12, 1928 in Buffalo New York, and had resided on the Monterey Peninsula for the past 65 years. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Chester George Thomae. She was the much loved mother to sons Alex, Christopher, Craig and Brian (Darrilyn) Thomae. She was the cherished Grandmother of Heather (Jamie) Frost, Mathew (Anna-Marie), Caitlyn Linscheid, Christina, Brittany and Troy (Kaitlyn) Thomae, Gavin and Hailey Jarvis as well as many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren, and of course her loving Tommy. Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost and she selflessly served her family, as well as her community. Mary was a member of the American Legion and VFW women's auxiliaries. For many years Mary served on the Marina Parks and Rec as well as the Marina Civic Association. Her service was instrumental in the incorporation of Marina as a city and in the development of Marina's first parks. Chet and Mary were part owners of Mortimer's, Inc., and Mary managed Mortimer's Restaurant until 1983. In 1984, Chet and Mary opened and operated Chet's Sports Bar and Restaurant until retirement in the year 2000.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband Chet and son Alex, her brother Robert and sisters Alice, Eleanor, Juanita and Helen.
As Matriarch of the Thomae family, please look down and know that the legacy of love you have left behind will remain with us always.
Per Mary's wishes a private family gathering will be held in lieu of a service. The Thomae family is aware of the many people who were enriched through their relationship with Mary. We would like to thank each and every one of you for the joy you brought to her life. Any sentiments and condolences for Mary may be expressed online by visiting www.healeymortuary.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 21, 2019