Mary E. BoykenOctober 1930 - June 2020Monterey, CaliforniaMary E. Boyken passed away peacefully on June 2 in Monterey after a long illness. Previously she had lived in Carmel-by-the-Sea and Carmel Valley. Born in San Francisco, Mary grew up in Burlingame, California, and graduated from Stanford University. She headed East and worked for Time magazine in New York. She then moved to Washington, D.C. to begin her career as an editor with the U.S. Information Agency, working on a publication for the then Soviet Union and Poland and later for a magazine distributed worldwide by the Agency's offices overseas. In recognition of her judgment and experience, the Agency sent her on a trip around the world to assess the effectiveness of its products in several countries. After almost 30 years, she fulfilled a long held dream and retired to Carmel. Her interest in international issues continued as she became active with the World Affairs Council of Monterey and designed and produced its newsletter, Passport. While living at Quail Lodge she was instrumental in creating its newsletter, Quail Call. Earlier she volunteered with meal delivery for the Carmel Foundation. Mary was kind and generous, intelligent and witty. Her absence will be felt by all who knew her.Mary is survived by her friend and companion Gabrielle Walters at the Park Lane in Monterey, beloved niece Stacy Murphy (John), dear nephew Mike Fennelly and daughters Amy Jean and Jaqueline Hope Fennelly, Jim Fennelly (Maria) and their sons Louie Fennelly (Stephanie) and Richard Fennelly. A special appreciation is deserved for the caregivers of Park Lane and those from Central Coast Senior Services, Cecelia, Salwa and especially Gabriela. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmel Foundation, Hospice of the Central Coast, the Carmel Library or favorite charity.