|
|
Mary Elizabeth Gammon
January 25, 1932 - February 12, 2020
Pebble Beach
Mary Gammon, known affectionately as "Mouse" by her beloved husband Jim, passed peacefully on February 12, 2020, in Pebble Beach. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was of Irish descent and was raised by her mother in London. She survived the London Blitz during WWII and became a strong, independent soul growing up to travel around Europe and North Africa with her best friend Pat. The girls would meet their future husbands in Tripoli, Libya while working on a U.S. Air Force base.
Mary and Jim married in London on Jim's birthday in 1959 (he never forgot an anniversary!) and they went to live on air bases around Europe and the US. While Jim was out flying fighters during his many deployments, Mary raised their three children. When they retired from the Air Force in 1972 they settled on the Monterey Peninsula to be near Jim's parents.
Mary's sharp wit and infectious sense of humor helped her become a friend and confidant to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved her many social activities including aerobics, shopping trips to San Francisco at Christmas time, watching movies and going to lunch.
Mostly she loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Jim, her 3 children Jim (Lyne), Blair (Laura), Nye (Jeb) and her seven grandchildren: Aquene, Noelle, Hailey, Polk, Rec, Philip and West.
She is forever in our hearts.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Mary Elizabeth Gammon
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 23, 2020