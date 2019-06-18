Mary Ellen McElroy Harris

April 17, 1925 - June 7, 2019

Hampton, Virginia

Mary Ellen McElroy Harris has finished her earthly journey and released her hold on an active life she lived for 94 years. She was born in Pacific Grove, California on April 17, 1925 and spent most of her childhood in Los Angeles, California. She was the third of four children born to Warren Otis and Estelle Guyton McElroy. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Edna Earl McElroy Crosby, James McElroy, and Warren Elmo McElroy, and her husband, Willie Lee Harris.

She is survived by her only child, Michèle Francis Woods Pickens (Edward), grandchildren: Sjaun Woods (Shawn Bronson) and Leasa Woods Anderson (Richard), and four great- grandchildren: Shelby and Skyler Woods and Corrine and Malcolm Anderson.

During her final 5 years of life, Mary Ellen called Colonial Harbors Senior Community in Yorktown, Virginia her home. At her request, she remained there until her last week of life in full-time hospice care. On behalf of our Mom and Gigi, her family wishes to thank her neighbors and friends, especially Virginia Gearhart and Faye Lewis and the staff. We also extend heartfelt appreciation to the Medi Home Health and Hospice team who shepherded us through a long and difficult journey.

Following a funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, her daughter and granddaughter will escort Mary Ellen to Seaside, California for her Homegoing Service on June 21, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bayside Community Mortuary and the Burial Service at Mission Memorial Park on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Brunch at the Monterey Bay Embassy Suites.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the at https://www.lung.org or The at https://www.cancer.org in memory of Mary Ellen McElroy Harris.





View the online memorial for Mary Ellen McElroy Harris Published in The Monterey Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary