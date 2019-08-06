|
Mary Fergusson Bakan Lugg
January 29, 1962 - July 28, 2019
Carmel
Mary Fergusson Bakan Lugg, a 4th generation resident of Carmel, California, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2019. Mary is survived by her husband Ken Lugg; her beloved son Anthony Bakan (Lisa Rinker); grandson Adam; sister Janet Leighton; nephews; Nick, Matt and Bruce and countless family and friends. Mary was preceded in passing by her parents, Carroll and Bruce.
Mary was born January 29, 1962. She attended Santa Catalina High School and treasured her sisterhood of friends that lasted her lifetime. She attended University of Portland and graduated from Heald College San Francisco in 1982. She worked at NCGA and LanguageLine but her most coveted occupation was being a full-time grandmother for her grandson, Adam. Her face would light up when she spoke about him and their day.
Family was Mary's greatest source of joy. She loved being a mother, grandmother, auntie and wife. In 1990 Mary welcomed her pride and joy Anthony into the world. Nana and Papa were a big part of their lives. She found love with her husband Ken, and they married in 2016. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She loved taking her dog, Barney, for walks on the beach. She was a fantastic cook; we all especially loved her monkey bread on Christmas morning. Anyone who knew Mary appreciated her quick wit, sense of humor and storytelling abilities-traits that she shared with her father. The twinkle in her eye and sound of her laughter will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a private burial where Mary will be placed to rest next to her mother and father at San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 11, 2019 at 1:00 at the Del Mesa Clubhouse.
If you would like to donate in Mary's memory, the family asks that you choose , Breast Cancer Awareness or Santa Catalina School.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 6, 2019