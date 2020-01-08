|
Mary Jane Manteufel Noble
January 26, 1931 - November 25, 2019
Salinas
It is with deep sadness that we share that on November 25, our Mother went to be with the angels in heaven. She passed away at home with her family at her side as she wished in Salinas.
Born to John and Rosie Manteufel, she grew up in Castroville, attended Salinas High School, and graduated from Hartnell College. She worked for Monterey County in the Auditor's office. She is survived by her son; Michael Noble and daughter, Jill (Mark) Schmidt, grandchildren, Michelle Schmidt and Stephanie (Geoff) Kottmeier, her brother Roy, many nieces and nephews.
She had a long battle with Parkinson's. She was truly a fighter and kept pushing herself. She loved her family and was the rock to hold it all together, always there for us and her friends. She traveled all over the world and across this great land USA. She always volunteered over the years. She was a giver in so many ways with her time, support, and donations. Our family would like to thank Hospice of the Central Coast. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Parkinson research are appreciated. Services will be held January 18, 2020 at 11am at Saint Joseph's Catholic Community, 15 Railroad Ave, Spreckels, CA 93962.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 8, 2020