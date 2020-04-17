|
Mary Lou Cortright
March 31, 1948 - April 9, 2020
Seaside
Mary Lou Cortright, a long-time resident of the Monterey Peninsula, passed away at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was 72 years old. Daughter of the late Elizabeth Hannema Cortright and Norman E. Cortright, she was born on March 31, 1948 in Middletown, NY. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Christopher and Mark.
Mary Lou will be well remembered for her active role in local non-profit organizations. She served for many years on the Board of Directors of Gateway Center of Monterey County and the Board of Directors of the Old Monterey Business Association. She was also an active participant as well as Board member of the Monterey Civic Club.
She was prolific as a watercolor artist for over 30 years. Having started painting in a workshop for beginners offered by the Art Activity Center in beautiful Yosemite National Park, her interest in painting progressed from hobby to full-time vocation. She focused on places: landmarks, landscapes, houses, churches, and shops. She has painted across the United States from California to Maine, and overseas in Hawaii, England, and France. On the Monterey Peninsula, her watercolors have been displayed in shows at the Monterey Museum of Art at La Mirada and the Thomas Kinkade Museum and Cultural Center. Her art was awarded in the Juried Visual Arts competition at the 67th Monterey County Fair. She was a member-artist and Director of the Eagle's Eye Gallery at Naval Postgraduate School and was a member-artist at the Venture Gallery in Monterey for more than seventeen years.
She is survived by sons David Pilnick of Pacific Grove and Michael Pilnick of Monterey, both of whom were born at Silas B. Hayes Army Hospital at Fort Ord. Mary Lou's family wishes to express their gratitude to her long-time friend and caregiver Karen Collyer.
Mary Lou's passing was unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. A private cremation was arranged, and a memorial celebration is anticipated to be held after the pandemic social distancing measures have been lifted and it is safe for all friends and family to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou's name to Gateway Center of Monterey County, gatewaycenter.org.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 17, 2020