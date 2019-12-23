Home

Mary Lou Ward


1928 - 2019
Mary Lou Ward
Roseville, California
Born 8/31/28 in Madisonville, Kentucky, died December 18, 2019 and married Dick Ward on 11/9/51. She was active in church and local communities as an organist at the First Baptist Church in Carmel, California, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a supporter of veterans, a leader of book and bible study clubs, and a substitute teacher. She was also a duplicate bridge player and an avid golfer.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Conley Richard, daughters Marsha (Tom) Jones, Valerie (Craig) Beyrouty, and Cynthia Davidson and son Kevin Ward, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Preceding Mary Lou in death was a grandchild, Daniel. A memorial service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Lou's name to s or the Western Neuropathy Association.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
