1/1
Mary Magdalene Holy Tarmina
1912 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Magdalene Holy Tarmina
March 17, 1912 – November 5, 2020
Resident of Monterey, CA
Mary Tarmina passed on at the age of 108. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Francis Thomas Taormina, and her eldest son Dr. David Tarmina.
Mary was born in the town of Monaca in western Pennsylvania where she was raised. She was the daughter of Anton Djedo Holy and Marie Michaelek Holy sister of Anton, Lillian, Mildred, Ella Mae, and Carl. Mother to David, Dennis and Francine, grandmother of Michelle, Christine, Paul, Kevin and Eric, mother-in-law of Marsha (Dennis) Charles (Francine) and Susie (David). She attended Monaca High School where she excelled at scholastics and sports. She was a four-year starter on the school basketball team and was named team captain. Mary was an honor student and participated in her school's drama team. She played the lead in 'Auntie Mame' which resulted in her lifelong nickname of "Aunt Mame." Both she and Francis worked in the defense industry during WW2. Mary and her family moved to San Jose in January of 1950 where they had a new family home constructed on Meridian Ave. Francis found work at Westinghouse in Sunnyvale and worked there until retirement. Mary was a loving housewife and mother first and foremost, but eventually went to work for the San Jose School District assigned to Willow Glen High where she worked as the cafeteria supervisor until she retired.
In their later years Mary and Francis traveled extensively on cruises and really enjoyed their journeys to Europe which included several trips to Italy and one trip behind the "Iron Curtain" to her ancestor's country of Czechoslovakia. She was an avid Warriors, Giants, 49ers and Tiger Woods fan. Once invited to attend a Warriors game by the ownership she had to decline because of failing health.
She will be remembered for her grace, thoughtfulness, composure, generosity, and her "famous" homemade Italian bread.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of Sunrise Of Monterey and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. She will be interned at Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara next to her husband. Private family service at graveside.


View the online memorial for Mary Magdalene Holy Tarmina



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
4082962977
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved