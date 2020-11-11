Mary Magdalene Holy TarminaMarch 17, 1912 – November 5, 2020Resident of Monterey, CAMary Tarmina passed on at the age of 108. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Francis Thomas Taormina, and her eldest son Dr. David Tarmina.Mary was born in the town of Monaca in western Pennsylvania where she was raised. She was the daughter of Anton Djedo Holy and Marie Michaelek Holy sister of Anton, Lillian, Mildred, Ella Mae, and Carl. Mother to David, Dennis and Francine, grandmother of Michelle, Christine, Paul, Kevin and Eric, mother-in-law of Marsha (Dennis) Charles (Francine) and Susie (David). She attended Monaca High School where she excelled at scholastics and sports. She was a four-year starter on the school basketball team and was named team captain. Mary was an honor student and participated in her school's drama team. She played the lead in 'Auntie Mame' which resulted in her lifelong nickname of "Aunt Mame." Both she and Francis worked in the defense industry during WW2. Mary and her family moved to San Jose in January of 1950 where they had a new family home constructed on Meridian Ave. Francis found work at Westinghouse in Sunnyvale and worked there until retirement. Mary was a loving housewife and mother first and foremost, but eventually went to work for the San Jose School District assigned to Willow Glen High where she worked as the cafeteria supervisor until she retired.In their later years Mary and Francis traveled extensively on cruises and really enjoyed their journeys to Europe which included several trips to Italy and one trip behind the "Iron Curtain" to her ancestor's country of Czechoslovakia. She was an avid Warriors, Giants, 49ers and Tiger Woods fan. Once invited to attend a Warriors game by the ownership she had to decline because of failing health.She will be remembered for her grace, thoughtfulness, composure, generosity, and her "famous" homemade Italian bread.Her family wishes to thank the staff of Sunrise Of Monterey and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. She will be interned at Mission Cemetery in Santa Clara next to her husband. Private family service at graveside.