Mary Pat Castiglioni

March 16, 1944 - May 28, 2019

Monterey

Monterey, CA – Mary Pat Castiglioni, 75, passed away at home on May 28th, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1944, in Butte, Montana, the daughter of Leon P. Castiglioni and Dorothy Irene (Mooney) Castiglioni.

Mary Pat graduated from Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA with a Bachelor of Arts in 1966. She then continued her education at Chico State University, Chico, CA earning her California State Elementary Teaching Credential in 1970, and later earned a Master of Library Science at Chico State University in 1979.

Her first teaching position was in a K-8 grade school at Lake Almanor, CA, from 1971 – 1978. In 1980, Mary Pat began working for the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District as a School Librarian at Del Rey Woods Elementary School. Then, in 2002, she began teaching second grade at Del Rey Woods Elementary School, and taught there for five years. All told, she devoted 35 years to teaching children, sharing her love of education, books, art and music.

In addition to her parents, Mary Pat was predeceased by her brothers, Leon (Babe) Castiglioni and Rodger (Ronny) Castiglioni. She is survived by three nieces, Susan Wong, Lee Ann Thomas, and Dorothy (Dorlyn) Bednar.

Those who wish to remember Mary Pat in a special way may make gifts in her memory to one of the following charities: The , SPCA of Monterey County, or Hospice of the Central Coast, Monterey (through the Hospice Giving Foundation).

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com





