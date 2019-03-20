Mary Rita Russo

August 22, 1923 ~ March 18, 2019

Del Rey Oaks

Mary Russo passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at her home on Monday, March 18th. She was born in Pittsburg, CA to her parents Andrew and Providence Mercurio. She married Joseph Russo and then moved to Monterey to raise their four children, Anthony(Sandie), Marie(Larry) Rollins, Andrew(Angie) and Joe(Mary).

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Joseph and her 11 siblings. She is survived by her four children, 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her stylish flair, her love of family and get-togethers, and her extensive social calendar. She was a proud member of ICF and enjoyed the yearly "85 and over" dinner party.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:30am at San Carlos Cathedral with Fr. Ron Shirley celebrant. Committal will follow at San Carlos Cemetery.

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





