Marybelle Bedolla Bedolla
June 10, 1926 - Oct. 6, 2019
Salinas
Marybelle Bedolla passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, age 93.
Marybelle Chesney, the oldest daughter of Leslie Chesney, a coal miner and Bessie Chesney, a librarian from DuQuoin, Illinois moved to Oakland, California during WWII to live with her Aunt and Uncle.
She worked as an executive assistant at Royal Dutch Shell in San Francisco for 10 years until she met and married Ernest 'Turk' Bedolla Jr. and moved to Salinas to start a family.
She was a member of Entre Nous, Chamisal tennis club and several bridge clubs where she achieved duplicate level playing status. Marybelle also volunteered at Steinbeck House as well as many of her children's sport clubs. She stayed fit physically and mentally playing tennis, aerobics, bike riding and daily crossword puzzles. Most importantly, a strong community of inspiring friends and families were instrumental in her longevity.
Marybelle is preceded in death by her husband Ernest 'Turk' Bedolla, her daughter Claire E. Bedolla, her son Michael J. Bedolla and her sister Bonnie Lou Poelstra.
She is survived by her sons Dennis J. Bedolla of Utah, Gregory L. Bedolla of France, daughter Leslie A Bedolla of Germany, Karen Bedolla (Michael's Widow) of Portland, grandchildren James Bedolla of Portland, Rachel Bedolla of Japan, Robin Bedolla and Charlotte Bedolla of France and their mother Stephanie Dumas of France.
A memorial mass will be celebrated Thursday, October 17th at 1:30 p.m at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by a gathering next door at the Sacred Heart Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to the .
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 12, 2019