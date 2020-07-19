Matthew D. Schreader
June 19, 1974 - June 25, 2020
Sacramento
Matthew D. Schreader, born June 19, 1974 to Duncan and Terri (Jarman) Schreader, was killed on June 25, 2020. He was 46 years old. A loving son; husband; father; and friend, he was a Monterey County native. He is survived by his parents as well as wife Kristy, daughter Devyn (22), daughter Kyndl (16), and son Logan (14).
Memorial services will be held in Monterey, CA at a later date. Please continue checking https://www.allfaithcremation.com/send-flowers
for updated dates and places. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Donate Life America. View the online memorial for Matthew D. Schreader