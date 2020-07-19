1/
Matthew D. Schreader
1974 - 2020
Matthew D. Schreader
June 19, 1974 - June 25, 2020
Sacramento
Matthew D. Schreader, born June 19, 1974 to Duncan and Terri (Jarman) Schreader, was killed on June 25, 2020. He was 46 years old. A loving son; husband; father; and friend, he was a Monterey County native. He is survived by his parents as well as wife Kristy, daughter Devyn (22), daughter Kyndl (16), and son Logan (14).
Memorial services will be held in Monterey, CA at a later date. Please continue checking https://www.allfaithcremation.com/send-flowers for updated dates and places. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Donate Life America.


View the online memorial for Matthew D. Schreader

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Cremation - Sacramento
105 Arden Way
Sacramento, CA 95815
916-922-0992
