Megan Reis
Pacific Grove
We lost our dear Megan on October 2, 2019. Megs was the light of our lives. She loved her family and friends fiercely, and never missed an opportunity to brighten a conversation with her wit and humor.
Megan possessed an irresistible blend of imagination and practicality that she applied to every facet of her life. She could lose herself in the magic of a Jane Austen romance while chronicling her recipes in color-coordinated binders. She crafted a blog to document her battle with cancer that pulled readers into one of the most sensitive corners of her world, while leaving them with a sensible list of "Don'ts and Do's" on how to talk to a friend with metastatic breast cancer.
Megs was a leader in all respects. She was a devoted government employee who retired from the Social Security Administration as a district manager overseeing Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz Counties. She was an avid runner who finished the Monterey Half Marathon and captained a family relay team for the Big Sur Marathon shortly after conquering her first two battles with cancer. She was an activist who helped form a local political action group, and a scholar who contributed to book groups and writing workshops.
But most importantly, Megan led her family as an endless source of strength, courage, wisdom, and love. Even in her final days, she guided us through the painful process of watching her discover peace by leaving detailed instructions to surround her with friends, family, conversation, and music — as long as it wasn't country western music. She drew her final breath at home, held by her husband Glenn, daughter Molly, siblings Kathleen and Patrick, and first husband Tony.
Megan's spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of all who met and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Molly Lorenzi, son-in-law Luis Reis; husband Glenn Reis; former husband Tony Lorenzi; sisters Kathleen O'Connell and Heather Hunt; brother Patrick McEvoy and sister- in-law Tiffany Torrez; brother Peter McEvoy and sister-in-law Tatiana Zomosa; grand-puppy Rafa; nieces Kirsten and Chelsea; nephews James, Casper, Logan, and Liam; her posse, Terri and Mariann; her writers' workshop compatriots; and many other devoted friends. We appreciate the excellent and loving care given by Dr. Nancy Rubin and her wonderful, patient staff, as well as the compassionate end-of-life care provided by Hospice of the Central Coast and Ileini's Care.
Contributions to fight metastatic breast cancer can be made in Megan's name at: https://secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute/.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 11, 2019