In Loving Memory

Mel Ushakoff

May 3, 1972 - March 1, 2006

We still can't believe it was 13 years ago that our lives were crushed and devastated forever. Our lives will be never be the same.

You left us without warning and there is not a second that goes by that we don't think of you. We love and miss you so very much.

They needed you in heaven to brighten all of the stars, as they knew how special and unique you were.

Love,

Mom, Dad, Victor, Chris & Nicole, Anthony, Natalie, Lisa and Family and Friends Published in The Monterey Herald on May 3, 2019